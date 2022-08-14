Alleged drug dealer in custody after officers seize more than 1,000 grams of heroin, meth

BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested following a month-long investigation into his production and sale of "large quantities of heroin" and other narcotics.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Cedric Kelly, 41, was taken into custody after detectives found three separate locations where he stored, processed and distributed the drugs.

In searches of the three locations, officers found more than 960 grams of heroin, 103 grams of methamphetamine and $10,405 in cash stashed behind a living room couch. Police also seized more than 75 grams of marijuana and four firearms, according to arrest documents.

Kelly was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, Aug. 5. He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.