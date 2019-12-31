Alleged drug dealer found with large amounts of heroin, arrested

Wade Banks

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a tip about an alleged drug dealer led to the arrest of a man found with large amounts of narcotics.

According to a police report, a reliable source informed detectives that 37-year-old Wade Banks was distributing drugs from a house on 69th Ave.

Detectives say they patrolled the area around 9:15 a.m. and watched Banks break a traffic law by failing to signal as he turned into the home's driveway.

In their police report, detectives go on to describe approaching Banks' vehicle and watching him smoke a marijuana cigar.

Banks allegedly told the detectives that he had a gun in his vehicle.

Police say they told Banks to step out of the vehicle, but he refused, and they were required to use a minimal amount of force to get him out and place him in handcuffs.

Detectives report discovering that Banks was in possession of over 54.9 grams of heroin, 2.3 grams of marijuana, a HiPoint 9 mm pistol, and $2,373.00.

Banks was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include the distribution of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

