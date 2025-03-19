80°
Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drug dealer arrested after month-long investigation by deputies
PORT ALLEN — A month-long investigation concluded Wednesday when a man was arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine and other drugs, deputies said.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they were investigating 45-year-old Joseph Allen on suspicion of drug dealing for a month.
During the investigation, they located Allen and pulled him over to conduct a traffic stop.
Deputies said that they searched Allen's vehicle and found about 70 grams of cocaine, as well as 193 grams of synthetic cannabinoids.
Allen was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II narcotics.
Trending News
He remains in custody at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Photos: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food
-
EBRSO: Teenager allegedly stole truck from gas station, crashed it into nearby...
-
Man accused of vehicle burglaries at Livingston apartment complexes taken into custody,...
-
WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday
-
Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for new and existing...