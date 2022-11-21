Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun.

According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.

Police were called and the situation is under control.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.