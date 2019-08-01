Alleged Capital One hacker accused of threats

SEATTLE (AP) - Federal authorities say a former Amazon software engineer accused of a massive hack of Capital One data recently threatened to "shoot up" a California social media company.

Paige Thompson was arrested Monday in Seattle.

The FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications. There is no evidence the data was sold or distributed to others.

Thompson's housemate, Park Quan, was also arrested Monday when agents said they found 20 illegally possessed weapons in his room, including assault-style rifles. In a federal court filing in his case Wednesday night, prosecutors revealed that in May, Thompson made threats against an unidentified social media company.

They said the company reported the threat and that Seattle police had made a report about it. Thompson's attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

She is in federal custody pending an Aug. 15 detention hearing.