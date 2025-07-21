92°
Alleged burglar taken into custody by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies
BATON ROUGE — An alleged burglar of an East Baton Rouge Parish home is in custody Monday morning.
Deputies said the burglary suspect was apprehended around 7:30 a.m. after they received a call from a woman alleging someone had broken into her father's home on Greenwell Springs Road near Wax Road.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the wooded area near the home where the alleged burglar was last seen running.
The suspect eventually walked out of the woods and was taken into custody, deputies noted. The suspect's name has not been released.
