Alleged arsonist accused of starting dumpster fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a dumpster earlier this year.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced the arrest of Shay Michaelson, 42, Monday. Multiple arson were reported in the area of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard.
The incidents were first reported back in May. Information from surveillance videos and other sources led to Michaelson's arrest for one of the fires.
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of simple arson.
