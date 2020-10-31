All travelers to New York now required to test negative for COVID-19

According to ABC News, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the state's intention to mandate that all travelers who enter New York test negative for the virus before entering the state.

In a Saturday morning news conference, Governor Cuomo said, "There will be no quarantine list, there will be no metrics. There will be one rule that applies across the country."

The new rule requires that those coming to New York must test negative for COVID-19 within three days before their arrival, and have proof of the test. Once in New York, they must quarantine for three days and take another test on the fourth day. If they test negative, they can end their quarantine.

Residents of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are exempt from this requirement, Cuomo explained.

New York residents who travel to another state for 24 hours or fewer must take a COVID-19 test within four days of arrival, the governor said. Any longer and, like non-residents, they must take a test within three days of travel and test negative, quarantine for three days upon return and get tested on the fourth day. If they test negative, "you go about your business," Cuomo said.

The new protocol goes into effect Nov. 4.

Cuomo stressed the need for the new policy as Thanksgiving approaches.

"Just because they're your family, doesn't mean they're safe from COVID," he said. "And that's where we're seeing increases."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York currently has a total of 512,000 novel coronavirus cases and 33,152 COVID-related deaths.