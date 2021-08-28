All state offices will be closed Monday

All state offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, as Hurricane Ida moves through Louisiana.

Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, announced the closures Saturday afternoon.

Dardenne also included that state offices in 38 parishes will be closed over the weekend.

The following parishes state offices will be closed Aug. 28 and 29:

Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes