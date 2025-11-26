Latest Weather Blog
All signs point to New Orleans native as Southern's next head football coach
BATON ROUGE - As Southern's 2025 football season winds down, the Jaguar Athletic Department is close to putting pen to paper with their next head coach.
Current Colorado running backs coach, Marshall Faulk, has been touted as the front runner for the Southern job, per WBRZ sources.
University officials have told WBRZ that there will be a press conference on Monday, December 1. However, officials say that the school is in the final process of interviews and have not confirmed a closed deal yet.
Southern's Board of Supervisors meets Friday in New Orleans.
Faulk, a native of New Orleans, will wrap up his first year as a college coach on Saturday when Colorado takes on Kansas State.
Southern (1-10) will end their season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they take on Grambling (7-4) in the 52nd annual Bayou Classic.
