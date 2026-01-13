55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All roads of Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management Area closed due to flooding

2 hours 5 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 5:39 PM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLINTON — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed all roads on the Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management Area due to flooding. 

The Department said Tuesday that the roads will reopen once the water recedes. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days