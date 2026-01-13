55°
All roads of Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management Area closed due to flooding
FRANKLINTON — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed all roads on the Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management Area due to flooding.
The Department said Tuesday that the roads will reopen once the water recedes.
