All roads in Ascension Parish now open following high water closures

Friday, May 17 2019
By: WBRZ Staff
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities say all roadways in Ascension Parish are now open following last week’s heavy rain.

Several roads in the area were closed due to high water. Some of the previously closed roads included Amite Acres Drive, Kay Road, Idle Hour Road, and McClouds Lane.

