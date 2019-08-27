91°
All Popeyes restaurants officially sold out of chicken sandwiches
BATON ROUGE - The great debate has come to an end... but it's only temporary.
Popeyes posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon to announce they are officially sold out of chicken sandwiches.
For now, looks like it's Chick-fil-A Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, you're on your own.
Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019
