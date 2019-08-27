91°
All Popeyes restaurants officially sold out of chicken sandwiches

Tuesday, August 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The great debate has come to an end... but it's only temporary.

Popeyes posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon to announce they are officially sold out of chicken sandwiches.

For now, looks like it's Chick-fil-A Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, you're on your own.

