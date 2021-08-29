All of Orleans Parish without power; nearly 980K without power statewide

Downed power lines in Gonzales

Over 979,900 people are out of power as Hurricane Ida rolls through Louisiana.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, 817,500 of those are Entergy customers, and about 72,400 DEMCO customers have lost power.

An additional 90,000 Cleco customers are out of power with 90% of those customers living in the St. Tammany Parish.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 123,200 Entergy customers out of power and Ascension has 38,000.

@EntergyNOLA has confirmed that New Orleans has no power. The only power in the city is coming from generators. #Ida pic.twitter.com/9clSeFcz3T — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

The Superdome in New Orleans is among the many buildings across the state that has lost power.

