All Livingston Parish waterways reopening Friday

UPDATE: Officials say all Livingston Parish waterways will reopen at noon Friday.

*****

PORT VINCENT - Most inland waterways remain closed in Livingston and Ascension parishes after significant rain last week caused flooding and rising water on rivers.

However, in Livingston Parish, the Tickfaw River and Blood River will both reopen to water traffic Thursday morning. All other waterways remain closed.

The southern parts of Livingston Parish, like in Port Vincent are seeing more problems as a result of the high water.

Some residents in Port Vincent have not had mail service for days because of high water on residential streets, making the roads completely impassable.

Other residents had to move vehicles and stored items to higher ground in an effort to prevent water damage.

“When it hit seven foot here, the road goes under pretty much. I know it's a eight-foot flood stage for Port Vincent, but this road back here goes under at seven foot,” said one resident.

Tickfaw State Park also announced that it will remain closed until May 20 due to the rising water.