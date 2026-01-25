34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes opened on LA-1, delays reached to I-10/12 merge

9 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, September 28 2016 Sep 28, 2016 September 28, 2016 6:24 AM September 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Catherine Nguyen

PORT ALLEN - All lanes are open on LA-1 south, but delays have reached to the interstate Wednesday morning.

Commuters might want to spend a little extra time for the morning drive. Congestion have reached all the way to the I-10/110 split on I-10 west.

2une In's Ashley Fruge is keeping a close eye on the roads. Stay tuned to her traffic reports during Good Morning America.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days