All lanes opened on LA-1, delays reached to I-10/12 merge

PORT ALLEN - All lanes are open on LA-1 south, but delays have reached to the interstate Wednesday morning.

Commuters might want to spend a little extra time for the morning drive. Congestion have reached all the way to the I-10/110 split on I-10 west.

2une In's Ashley Fruge is keeping a close eye on the roads. Stay tuned to her traffic reports during Good Morning America.