All lanes opened on LA-1, delays reached to I-10/12 merge
PORT ALLEN - All lanes are open on LA-1 south, but delays have reached to the interstate Wednesday morning.
Commuters might want to spend a little extra time for the morning drive. Congestion have reached all the way to the I-10/110 split on I-10 west.
ACCIDENT: Right lane blocked LA-1 South past Intracoastal Canal. Delay to I-10/110 split on I-10 West. pic.twitter.com/M5TPOHLdFO— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) September 28, 2016
2une In's Ashley Fruge is keeping a close eye on the roads. Stay tuned to her traffic reports during Good Morning America.
