Latest Weather Blog
All lanes open on Spillway Bridge following 40,000 lbs of frozen fish crash
NEW ORLEANS- A three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying 40,000 pounds of frozen fish has left one person injured and closed parts of Bonnet Carré Spillway.
According to WWL the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday near mile marker 213.6 on the I-10 Spillway Bridge. DOTD closed I-10 East at US 51 for hours as they cleared the roadways covered in boxes of fish.
State police report a Sedan's tire blew out and was stalled in the right lane of the road. A dump truck driving in the same lane tried to brake quickly, but was rear-ended by the 18-wheeler.
One of the passengers in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
I-10 eastbound has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
UPDATE: Fish truck crash now clear, all lanes open on Spillway Bridge. Expect delays toward New Orleans.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 12, 2019
