All lanes open on Mississippi River bridge after car overturns

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

BATON ROUGE - A flipped vehicle is blocking two eastbound lanes of I-10 on the downslope of the Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the new bridge. Photos from the scene and DOTD traffic cameras show a white car overturned. Another vehicle may have been involved.

One lane of travel was briefly blocked on I-10 West while first responders assisted the scene. It has since reopened. However, drivers should expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 East and West this afternoon due to rubbernecking delays.

There's no word on injuries at this time. We've reached out to officials for more information.

