Latest Weather Blog
All lanes open on Mississippi River bridge after car overturns
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
BATON ROUGE - A flipped vehicle is blocking two eastbound lanes of I-10 on the downslope of the Mississippi River Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was first reported after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the new bridge. Photos from the scene and DOTD traffic cameras show a white car overturned. Another vehicle may have been involved.
One lane of travel was briefly blocked on I-10 West while first responders assisted the scene. It has since reopened. However, drivers should expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 East and West this afternoon due to rubbernecking delays.
There's no word on injuries at this time. We've reached out to officials for more information.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car I-10 East on the new bridge; expect heavy delays pic.twitter.com/zL95JB5oDl— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) June 26, 2019
More photos: Eastbound on MSR Bridge. Use an alternate route pic.twitter.com/r5LFxgSwNe— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) June 26, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flood of donations continue after animal shelter burglary
-
Tee time: Baton Rouge General to host upcoming golf tournament
-
Officer 'pulls over' toddler daughter for traffic violation
-
Metro Council to discuss 5G cell towers built near residential areas
-
Residents get timeline for Baton Rouge drainage projects