All lanes open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay Exit due to 3-vehicle crash

Sunday, July 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH- State Police are responding to a 3-vehicle crash on I-10 West on the Basin Bridge.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the Whiskey Bay Exit. Authorities say eight people were involved but only one was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. All lanes are now open.

