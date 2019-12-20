All lanes OPEN on I-10 West near Highland road following crash

BATON ROUGE- Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle that temporally closed the interstate but it's now open on I-10 West right before the Highland exit.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Friday involving three cars. One of the people involved in the crash is a St. John deputy, he suffered from minor injures. Officials say there are multiple injuries, minor to moderate, expect heavy delays in the area. DOTD reports congestion up to 5 miles.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at the time.