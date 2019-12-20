All lanes OPEN on I-10 West following crash

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are open following an early morning crash on I-10 West near Highland Road.

The crash was reported during the morning rush Friday, involving three cars. One of the people involved in the crash is a St. John deputy, who suffered minor injuries.

The crash jammed the drive for several miles during the morning rush.

Congestion finally cleared around 10 a.m. and the cause of the crash is still unknown at the time.