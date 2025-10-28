72°
All lanes open on I-10 East past South Acadian after crash that injured at least one person
BATON ROUGE — At least one person was injured in a crash on I-10 Eastbound past S. Acadian Thruway involving a truck pulling an RV, another truck with a trailer and an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sources told WBRZ that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras, the congestion was backed up to La. 1 in Port Allen. The lanes opened back up around 8:10 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.
WBRZ has asked officials for more information.
