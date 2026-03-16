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All lanes open on I-10 East at Sorrento overpass after crash

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 September 01, 2018 1:23 PM September 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

UPDATE: All lanes are open I-10 East at LA 22 (Sorrento). Congestion is approaching 2 miles.

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SORRENTO - The left lane of Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at the Sorrento overpass due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to DOTD, the right lane has opened, leaving the left lane blocked I-10 East at LA 22.

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