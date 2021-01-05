All lanes open at site of crash with injuries on I-110 SB near Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - According to officials, a Tuesday (Jan. 5) morning crash with injuries occurred on I-110 SB near Evangeline St/Exit 4.

As a result of the crash, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m., the two right lanes were briefly blocked but reopened by 7:15 a.m.

Officials say at least one person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

