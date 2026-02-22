59°
I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River reopens following closure due to vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE — All lanes on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River were closed on Sunday morning due to a vehicle fire.
Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating the commercial motor vehicle fire near mile marker 8, which caused traffic stretching from the Amite River to Millerville Road.
Traffic was diverted from I-12 east to O'Neal Lane.
All lanes on I-12 Eastbound have since been reopened.
