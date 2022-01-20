All lanes of I-110 to close Thursday night from I-10 to US 61

36°
Thursday, January 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - I-110 will be closed in both directions at midnight Thursday due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions.

The lanes will be closed from I-10 to US 61 (Scenic Hwy).

DOTD reports the roadway will remain closed "until weather conditions no longer present a safety threat to the traveling public."

"DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event," the department said.

