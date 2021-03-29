65°
Latest Weather Blog
All lanes of I-10 West back open after crash
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at College Drive following a crash that caused gridlock at the end of the Wednesday morning commute.
The right lane was blocked with traffic passing through the left four lanes. Traffic backed up to the I-10/12 split.
Check back with WBRZ.com for traffic updates throughout the day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community