All lanes of I-10 West back open after crash

5 years 7 months 3 days ago Wednesday, August 26 2015 Aug 26, 2015 August 26, 2015 10:18 AM August 26, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

 

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at College Drive following a crash that caused gridlock at the end of the Wednesday morning commute.

The right lane was blocked with traffic passing through the left four lanes. Traffic backed up to the I-10/12 split.

Check back with WBRZ.com for traffic updates throughout the day.

