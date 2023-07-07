All lanes of I-10 East at Washington Street back open after earlier wreck

BATON ROUGE - Motorists out for a Saturday drive on I-10 East could see some early afternoon delays as jackknifed truck has resulted in lane closures at Washington Street.

All lanes of the interstate were announced back open just before 1 p.m. Saturday after a wreck kept several lanes closed for the better part of an hour.

As of 12:40 p.m., the right lane on I-10 East at Washington was blocked due to the accident with traffic passing through on the outside left lanes. Responders at the scene reported a large amount of debris in the roadway connected to the wreck.

The queue related to the accident has reached LA-415 on I-10 East and Laurel Street on I-110 South.