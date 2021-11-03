63°
All lanes now open on I-12 W at Airline, but some delays remain

Wednesday, November 03 2021
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - All lanes along I-12 West at Airline are now open after a truck lost its load and a nearly 4-hour long cleanup process brought traffic to a near standstill.  

The Wednesday morning incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. as the driver of a'GEO Family Enterprise LLC' truck had to slam on his brakes due to another vehicle suddenly cutting in front of him. 

The truck was hauling a load of granite countertops, and as the driver slammed on his brakes the load fell from truck and shattered all over the roadway.

As a result of the incident, multiple lanes of traffic along I-12 West at Airline were blocked for hours while crews worked to clean up the debris. 

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries. But it did cause severe congestion throughout the Baton Rouge area.

As the many drivers who normally traveled along I-12 West during their morning commutes resorted to using surface streets, traffic along streets such as Florida Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway became a bumper-to-bumper nightmare. 

For some, a morning commute that would normally take 20 minutes, took as long as two hours.

As of 9:30 a.m., I-12 West is clear and traffic is gradually thinning out.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

