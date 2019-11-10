All lanes NOW OPEN on I-12 East at Range exit following car fire

DENHAM SPRINGS- I-12 East is now open following an accident near the Range exit.

The single vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the driver for an unknown reason drove off the road and crashed into a tree. The car then caught on fire, luckily bystanders helped the driver out of the car.

Air med transported the patient to a local hospital.

DOTD reports that I-12 East at the Range exit is now open after being closed due to the wreck.