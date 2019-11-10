54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes NOW OPEN on I-12 East at Range exit following car fire

3 hours 30 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 November 10, 2019 6:37 PM November 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS- I-12 East is now open following an accident near the Range exit.

The single vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the driver for an unknown reason drove off the road and crashed into a tree. The car then caught on fire, luckily bystanders helped the driver out of the car.

Air med transported the patient to a local hospital.

DOTD reports that I-12 East at the Range exit is now open after being closed due to the wreck.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days