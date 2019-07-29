72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes now OPEN on I-10 West at Whiskey Bay

15 hours 30 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 July 28, 2019 3:23 PM July 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

WHISKEY BAY- All lanes are now open on 1-10 West following an 18-wheeler fire that shut down westbound traffic near the Whiskey Bay. 

The video provided by a viewer shows an 18-wheeler completely engulfed in smoke on the interstate.The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Drivers can expect heavy traffic in the area. An alternative route is recommended.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days