All lanes now OPEN on I-10 West at Whiskey Bay

WHISKEY BAY- All lanes are now open on 1-10 West following an 18-wheeler fire that shut down westbound traffic near the Whiskey Bay.

The video provided by a viewer shows an 18-wheeler completely engulfed in smoke on the interstate.The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Drivers can expect heavy traffic in the area. An alternative route is recommended.