93°
Latest Weather Blog
All lanes now OPEN on I-10 East following crash involving RV camper
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to crash involving RV camper coming off the Mississippi Bridge.
The incident happened on I-10 East at the split as of now, traffic is backed up in the area.
All lanes are open I-10 West at I-10/I-110. Congestion has reached Perkins Road.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 8, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City officials begin distributing gunlocks to ensure gun security
-
LSU fans greeted with tailgate party at Metro Airport
-
Tigers arrive in Austin for big top 10 match-up
-
Outdoors Report: 4-H Shooting Sports Program takes home championship
-
Officials release more details on deadly Amite River boating accident