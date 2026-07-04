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All lanes now open on I-10 at College
BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on I-10 at College Drive.
Tuesday morning, the left lane was blocked in both directions on I-10 westbound at College Drive due to an accident.
The delay from this incident remains to Seigen Lane on I-10 westbound and Essen Lane on I-12 westbound.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
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