All lanes now open I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge following multi-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE- All lane are now open on I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge following a six vehicle wreck.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say there are no serious injuries. Congestion in the area has reached four miles as authorities make efforts to clear the road way. DOTD is telling drivers to take an alternative route.