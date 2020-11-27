All FEMA disaster relief centers are closed on Friday due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE – All local Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers are closed Friday (Nov. 27) due to inclement weather, according to a news release from the organization.

Officials expect the centers to reopen Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless inclement weather persists.

To check on the status of a DRC prior to a visit to ensure the facility is open, visit: egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Survivors don’t need to visit a center to apply or update their applications. To ask individual questions or submit information, please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, or visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.