All eyes on Tropical Storm Sally as storm threatens Louisiana

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, LIVINGSTON, TANGIPAHOA AND ST.JAMES.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. HELENA, TANGIPAHOA AND PIKE COUNTY.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 90s. Then, all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Sally. Sally entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico earlier today. Gradual strengthening is expected as it tracks towards the northern Gulf Coast. High sea surface temperatures and lower wind shear will allow for Sally to strengthen into an 85 mph hurricane prior to landfall on Tuesday. Notice the forecast cone extends from south central Louisiana, all the way to the Florida Panhandle. The cone displays where the center of circulation may track. Therefore, high uncertainty remains regarding where Sally may make landfall. Remember, the worst impacts will be close and east of the center, and outside the cone of uncertainty.

As far as local impacts, we could see on average 2-3" of rainfall across metro Baton Rouge, with locally higher amounts possible - especially along and east of I-55. Gusty winds will be possible late Monday through Wednesday, with a higher chance of tropical storm/hurricane force winds along and east of I-55. By far, the metro area will be spared the worst impacts on the current track. These impacts are subject to change based on the forecast track and intensity at landfall. Stay updated through out the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

