All EBR Parish libraries closed Friday

1 hour 19 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 October 08, 2020 2:35 PM October 08, 2020 in News
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Due to a severe weather threats from Hurricane Delta all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries will be closed Friday, Oct. 9.

This closure falls in line with the City-Parish offices closing announced by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Opening hours for Saturday, October 10, have yet to be determined and will be shared at a later time, depending on weather conditions.

As always the Digital Library is open 24 / 7 at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.

 

