All EBR Parish libraries closed Friday
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Due to a severe weather threats from Hurricane Delta all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries will be closed Friday, Oct. 9.
This closure falls in line with the City-Parish offices closing announced by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Opening hours for Saturday, October 10, have yet to be determined and will be shared at a later time, depending on weather conditions.
As always the Digital Library is open 24 / 7 at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.
