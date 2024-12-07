All-clear sounded after St. George Fire reports hazardous material incident at EBR voting site

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews briefly evacuated an East Baton Rouge Parish polling location Saturday morning. Poll workers said the incident had no impact on voting.

The St. George Fire Department says Idea Innovations was cleared briefly before an all-clear was sounded.

The incident was reported as a gas leak and then firefighters determined odors were coming from a battery.

"All appropriate measures and authorities have been called to ensure safety measures are followed and taken," a statement from the agency said.

Saturday's ballot includes the mayor-president's race and, in some precincts, funding for the operation of the new city of St. George. The precinct involved was not a St. George precinct.