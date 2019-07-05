79°
All clear at East Ascension High after school evacuated over bomb threat
ASCENSION- A bomb scare prompted students and faculty to evacuate a school in Ascension Parish Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Ascension Parish School System say East Ascension High was evacuated sometime Wednesday morning with the help of Gonzales police and the local sheriff's office.
Police swept the campus and found neither a bomb nor any bomb-making materials. The school was cleared to reopen and students were back in class for the afternoon.
Officials have yet to reveal where the threat originated from.
