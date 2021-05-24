79°
All Baton Rouge-area federal judges recuse themselves from LSU sexual misconduct lawsuits

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All federal district judges in the capital city have recused themselves from ruling on on a pair of lawsuits related to LSU's Title IX scandal.

Instead, a New Orleans federal district judge, Susie Morgan, has been appointed to handle the cases, according to The Advocate.

The two lawsuits against LSU were first filed about a month ago. One lawsuit was filed by LSU Associate Athletic Director of Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations Sharon Lewis. Lewis said she was the target of harassment and retaliation after she informed university officials of inappropriate behavior by Les Miles, the football coach at the time.

The other lawsuit is a class-action suit filed by a group of current and former students seeking monetary damages and a court-ordered requirement for stricter Title IX policies and procedures at LSU.

