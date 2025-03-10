Alice Foster, wife of late Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster, dies at 84

FRANKLIN — Alice Foster, whose husband Mike was governor of Louisiana from 1996 to 2004, has died. She was 84.

Foster was a Virginia native but lived in St. Mary Parish for 48 years. During her time as the first lady, she supported many causes around the state including Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Breast Cancer Awareness and the Governor's Mansion Foundation. Iberts Mortuary in Franklin said she died Thursday.

The family said that, in lieu of flowers, contributions to either Keep Louisiana Beautiful or St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Franklin are appreciated.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Franklin on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow.

Mike Foster died of natural causes in 2020 at the age of 90.