Alexandria chemical plant to expand, bring 38 new jobs to Central Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards and AFCO Industries announced that the company will be expanding its Alexandria facility.

The expansion will require a hefty $3.62 million investment, but is expected to create a total of 38 new jobs for Rapides Parish and Central Louisiana.

AFCO manufactures metal weather stripping, aluminum extrusions, door tracks, columns, thresholds and other building construction components.

In order to expand operations in Louisiana, the company must close its Pell City, Alabama plant and transfer those jobs to the new location.

Governor Edwards issued a statement regarding the project, saying, "AFCO Industries is an important manufacturer in Alexandria and the skilled workforce in Rapides Parish has served the company well for many years."