Alexander? James? Arthur? Guessing game on royal baby's name
LONDON (AP) - Now that everyone knows Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have a baby boy, there is widespread speculation about what he will be called.
Royals have a way of taking their time about naming babies and the couple is known to want to do things at their own pace, so it may be a few days before the couple reveals the name for their first child. Britain's legal bookmakers Tuesday reported high interest in the names Alexander, James, and Arthur.
Bookmakers also report interest in the name Spencer, the maiden name of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, was born early Monday morning.
The royal couple has not said if he was born at home or at a hospital.
