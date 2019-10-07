Alex Trebek says cancer treatment may mean his retirement from 'Jeopardy!'

In an interview with CTV, the 79-year-old said sores in his mouth from the latest round of chemotherapy have caused him to occasionally slur his words on the show. He says he would only continue doing the show so long as his condition did not get in the way.

"I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish," Trebek said Friday.

Trebek has hosted 'Jeopardy!' for more than 35 years and 8,000 episodes, the longest tenure of a presenter on any single game show.

Trebek revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and last month revealed he was undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

"The thought of the pancreatic cancer does not frighten me," Trebek told CTV. "I'm 79 years old. So, hey, I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. I know that."