Alex Trebek's wardrobe donated to charity

Wednesday, February 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: @Jeopardy on Twitter

The family of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has found another way to honor his legacy. 

A large portion of Trebek's wardrobe was donated to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides housing, work opportunities and training to people in need. The Doe Fund typically works with those who struggle with addiction, homelessness and incarceration. 

The donation includes 14 suits, 300 neckties, 14 sweaters, 25 polo shirts, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas and 3 pairs of dress slacks. 

The garments were packed by Trebek's son, Matthew, and Steven Zimbelman, Jeopardy's costume designer. All the items that were donated will be given to participants in The Doe Fund's reentry program, "Ready, Willing and Able" to be worn on job interviews. 

