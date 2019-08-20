Latest Weather Blog
Alex Trebek launches new season of 'Jeopardy!' with beard
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of "Jeopardy!" and the look has led to a poll.
The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, "It's time to embark upon a magical journey." He opened the first show of the season by saying, "No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation."
It's time to embark upon a magical journey into Season 35! New episodes start today! ?
The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it. One person wrote that the beard reminded her of the actor Sean Connery while another compared Trebek to Santa Claus.
Trebek was known for sporting a mustache, but he shaved it off in 2001. He grew the mustache back for the 30th season in 2014.
