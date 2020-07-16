Latest Weather Blog
Alex Trebek gives update on cancer treatment, announces 'Jeopardy!' to air reruns amid COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE- Alex Trebek announced a 'Jeopardy!' first while updating fans on his health from the comfort of his home on Thursday.
The 79-year-old game show host was featured in a video where he announced for the first time ever, 'Jeopardy!' will air vintage episodes in a series that will broadcast for the remainder of the summer. The show took a break due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy show I ever hosted."
Trebek also took the time to update fans on his health as he recovers from pancreatic cancer.
"I'm doing well, I've been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good, I'm feeling great."
The host stated that throughout quarantine, he even wrote a book that will be released on July 21.
"I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile, my wish for all of you, stay safe."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge mayor issues scathing response to ominous police union billboards
-
2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting off Plank Road
-
One in four restaurants statewide could permanently close due to cornavirus, industry...
-
Tiger Truck Stop, famous for viral camel-biting incident, will stop showcasing exotic...
-
One killed, another injured in shooting off Plank Road