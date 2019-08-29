Alex Trebek finishes chemotherapy, returns to host 'Jeopardy!'

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of long-running game show 'Jeopardy!', says he's back to record new episodes.

Trebek announced Thursday his chemotherapy treatment is "over" and he's "on the mend." A spokesperson confirmed to CNN that production of season 36 is now underway.

New episodes are expected to begin airing Sept. 9.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, saying he planned on taking time away from the show to undergo treatment after taping the most recent season.