82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alex Billioux, La. Dept. of Health COVID doc, leaving job

1 hour 42 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 6:35 PM September 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Alex Billioux, the state's high-profile assistant secretary of health, will leave the job in a few weeks.

The Department of Health confirmed Billioux was leaving the state job at the end of September.

He wants to focus more time with his family, the state told WBRZ reporter Johnston von Springer.

Dr. Billioux has been the governor's point person on outlining important coronavirus health information during news conferences since March. 

Billioux is a manager of the Office of Public Health and is an internal medicine physician, according to his LinkedIn profile, with a focus on "improving individual and community health through innovative public health approaches."  

The Office of Public Health works in areas of awareness and prevention of disease.

Billioux has become a leading state expert on the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Billioux studied medicine at Johns Hopkins University.  He attended the University of Oxford where he became a doctor of philosophy in clinical medicine.  His undergraduate studies were at Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days