Alex Billioux, La. Dept. of Health COVID doc, leaving job

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Alex Billioux, the state's high-profile assistant secretary of health, will leave the job in a few weeks.

The Department of Health confirmed Billioux was leaving the state job at the end of September.

He wants to focus more time with his family, the state told WBRZ reporter Johnston von Springer.

Dr. Billioux has been the governor's point person on outlining important coronavirus health information during news conferences since March.

Billioux is a manager of the Office of Public Health and is an internal medicine physician, according to his LinkedIn profile, with a focus on "improving individual and community health through innovative public health approaches."

The Office of Public Health works in areas of awareness and prevention of disease.

Billioux has become a leading state expert on the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Billioux studied medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He attended the University of Oxford where he became a doctor of philosophy in clinical medicine. His undergraduate studies were at Northwestern State University of Louisiana.